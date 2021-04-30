Gabby Kennedy, Tennessee High seniors honored following win

The Vikings feature seven seniors including Kennedy who was killed in October

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee High softball team honored its seniors the right way Friday night with a 12-2 victory over Sullivan East, but it’s what happened after the game that made an impact on the players, friends and family of the team.

The Vikings celebrated their seniors (Emma Teri, Keegan Myers, Breanna Sandefur, Tori Ryan, Grayson Phipps and Abbie Miller), but it was the lone upperclassman who wasn’t in attendance who’s presence was felt the most at Rotary Park.

Gabby Kennedy and her mother Kristina Robinson were killed in October by Robinson’s estranged husband and Gabby’s stepfather Michael Robinson, according to Bristol Tennessee Police.

Not only did the Vikings honored Kennedy after their contest, but it was also announced that the Teammate of the Year award will be named after her. This type of praise means the world to Gabby’s father, Jesse.

“A huge void since she’s been gone and you can see it in each and every teammate, just as you guys seen tonight, it was just an amazing outpouring of support for myself and my son Cameron,” Kennedy said.

Tennessee High softball coach Jenn Testa knows the significance of Friday’s ceremony.

“It’s amazing, like I said, she was so special to us and it’s just so amazing to see the support that she has,” Testa said.