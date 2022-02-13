The Vols forward tallied 12 points, six rebounds in Tennessee's nine point win over Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport’s favorite Vol, John Fulkerson, chalked up one of his best performances in a long time Saturday night against Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Super Senior recorded 12 points, six rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes against the Commodores. This was the first double figure scoring output for the Tri-Cities native since his 10 points against South Carolina on January 11. This was also his highest point total since his 24 point outburst against No.6 Arizona on December 22.

“John is moving much better and getting himself more involved on offense,” Vols head coach Rick Barnes said. “Defensively, he knows what we need to get done and it’s just a matter of him doing it night in and night out.”

Fulkerson is averaging 7.5 points and 4.8 rebounds this season in 22.5 minutes this season, but those points feel extra special in front of a home crowd.

“I love Tennessee more and more every time. This crowd goes crazy every time I’m in TBA. Those buckets, felt great, credit to my teammates,” Fulkerson said.

Fulkerson and the rest of his teammates are back in action when they host No.6 Kentucky on Tuesday at 9 p.m.