Fuente Inspired the Hokies at the Half Against Furman

Virginia Tech battled back from being down 11 points at halftime to beat Furman 24-17

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech trailed 14-3 at halftime against Furman, but head coach Justin Fuente knows his team could handle the challenge of fighting back.

The Hokies responded by scoring 21 unanswered points and held off the Paladins to win 24-17 Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium.

“Basically I told the whole team at halftime when we were down by 11 points, we have control on how this goes,” Fuente said. “We can hang our head and sulk or we can stand up and compete and go rectify and do our best to rectify what happened in the first half.”

A big component of the comeback was freshman running back Keshawn King, who broke out for 119 yards on 12 carries. The underclassman understood what was at stake.

“We weren’t feeling any type of way. We had to go out and we had to execute,” King said. “We had to stop making minor mistakes and honestly adversity is something we thrive on , we love adversity because we respond to it.”

The Hokies look to make it three-straight wins when they host Duke next Friday.