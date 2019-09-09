Fuente Focused on Improving Week by Week

The Hokies chalk up 403 total yards in their 31-17 victory over Old Dominion

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – A week after falling short to Boston College, Virginia Tech chalked up its first win of the season, but it was far from pretty.

The Hokies had less time of possession and surrendered two turnovers compared to the Monarchs’ none. Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis recorded 272 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions on 16 of 28 attempts, which was an improvement from throwing three picks against Boston College.

“We tried to really focus on our improvement and try to get better for the game,” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said. “There was a lot that went into all that. Between the game last year and all that sort of stuff. And for us, it was we can’t do anything about any of that other than we have to focus on the football game and get ready to play football.”

Willis also added the Hokies can’t dwell on the past.

“Going into this game Coach Fuente stressing it is 2019 Virginia Tech Hokies versus the 2019 Old Dominion Monarchs,” Willis said. “To be successful at this level of athletics you have to have a short memory.”

Virginia Tech looks to make it two-straight when they host Furman next Saturday.