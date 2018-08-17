Friday Morning Kickoff: David Crockett High School Band

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Jin Young Ko clinched her second major title of the season, firing a final round 4-under 67 in the rain Sunday to win the Evian Championship by two shots with a 15-under total of 269.

Winner of the season's first major, the ANA Inspiration in April, Ko closed out the victory after playing partner and longtime leader Hyo Joo Kim lost control with a triple bogey at the par-3 14th.