Former Volunteer Dustin Colquitt to sign with Steelers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A season after winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, Dustin Colquitt is heading to a city that’s pretty familiar with his last name.
The Knoxville native will be the new punter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, which featured Dustin’s dad Craig Colquitt, who won two Super Bowls with the team.
Colquitt was released by Kansas City in April after spending 15 seasons with the franchise and was the longest-tenured player on the Chiefs’ roster at the time of his release.
Colquitt was picked in the third-round from Tennessee in 2005. He made the Pro Bowl twice, in 2012 and 2016, and punted in 238 regular-season games for the franchise.