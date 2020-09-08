Former Volunteer Dustin Colquitt to sign with Steelers

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt (2) watches during an NFL game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing two-time Pro Bowl punter Dustin Colquitt, whose 15-year career with the franchise allowed him to set numerous club records, including the most games played and most postseason appearances. Colquitt, who turns 38 next month, posted a farewell on Instagram late Monday, April 27, 2020, in which he said that “all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed and pleaded for them to.” A person familiar with the team’s decision confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because it had not been announced. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Fle)

The punter won a Super Bowl and went to two Pro Bowls in 15 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A season after winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, Dustin Colquitt is heading to a city that’s pretty familiar with his last name.

The Knoxville native will be the new punter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, which featured Dustin’s dad Craig Colquitt, who won two Super Bowls with the team.

Colquitt was released by Kansas City in April after spending 15 seasons with the franchise and was the longest-tenured player on the Chiefs’ roster at the time of his release.

Colquitt was picked in the third-round from Tennessee in 2005. He made the Pro Bowl twice, in 2012 and 2016, and punted in 238 regular-season games for the franchise.