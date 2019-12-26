Former Vols earn NBA wins on Christmas Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Volunteer’s men’s basketball program boasted a couple NBA stars on Christmas Day.

Former Vol, and current Boston Celtics rookie Grant Williams played in his first Christmas Day game Wednesday. He scored four points, grabbed two rebounds and one block.

He suffered a dislocated right index finger in the first quarter, but later returned to the game.

Williams had been rolling as of late, scoring 18 in the Celtics’ last game against the Detroit Pistons and adding another 12 over the weekend against the Charlotte Hornets.

In the 2nd game of the day, former Vol and current Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris took the court against the Milwaukee Bucks. Harris scored 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 5-of-7 shooting from distance.

This was Harris’ first career Christmas Day game in his nine-year NBA career. He is averaging 19.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season with the 76ers.