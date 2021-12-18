Former Vol Drew Pember punishes ETSU to hand Bucs second-straight loss

Sports

The guard recorded a career-high 27 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in the 15-point win

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team is still searching for its first true road game win after the Buccaneers fell to UNC-Asheville 79-64 Saturday afternoon.

Guard Drew Pember scored a career-high 27 points with the former Volunteer getting help from guard Tajion Jones, who chipped in 17 points for the Bulldogs (7-5). Guard Trent Stephney added 13 points while forward Coty Jude had 12 points.

Forward Ty Brewer scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (7-5). Guard Jordan King added 13 points, while guard Ledarrius Brewer tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Guard David Sloan scored only 2 points despite entering the contest as the Buccaneers’ second leading scorer at 12 points per game. He shot 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

Coach Desmond Oliver and his team look to bounce back when they travel to Georgia on Wednesday.

