Former Tusculum pitcher Brandon Dickson named to Olympic squad

The Alabama native is a current pitcher for the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brandon Dickson spend the past eight seasons in Japan before the former Pioneer pitcher signed with the Cardinals organization this year, but the Alabama native is heading back to Japan with Dickson being named to the United States Olympic team Friday afternoon.

The righty is currently with the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate for the St. Louis Cardinals. Dickson has appeared in four games this season, giving up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Brandon Dickson is headed to @Tokyo2020!



Congrats Brandon, we can't wait to watch you represent Team USA and bring home the 🏅



📰: https://t.co/nKIhiFzb8W pic.twitter.com/9Yj1yJ5FFs — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) July 2, 2021

Dickson stared for Tusculum for only one season, but the righty was efficient. Dickson went 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA, appearing on the mound for a 24 times, which was the second most in a season at the school.