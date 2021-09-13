Former Tennessee defensive end Parys Haralson dies at 37

Former San Francisco 49ers LB Parys Haralson, who also played for New Orleans Saints, dies at 37 (Credit: Vols Football)

The VFL played nine seasons in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints

Former Big Orange standout and nine-year NFL veteran Parys Haralson died Monday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers announced.

The Mississippi native finished his career in Knoxville ranked fifth in school history in sacks with 21. He also ranked second in the school record books with 44 quarterback pressures and third in tackles for loss with 46.5, behind only Reggie White (51) and Leonard Little (53).

Following his time at Rocky Top, the VFL was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2006 draft with the 140th overall pick. After playing seven seasons in the Bay, he made his way to the Big Easy for another two seasons.

We are extremely saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former linebacker and director of player engagement Parys Haralson.



Statement from the 49ers: — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 14, 2021

Haralson suited up in 118 games (88 starts) for two different teams over nine seasons, while chalking up 328 total tackles, 28.0 sacks, five fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, and five passes defended.

The cause of Haralson’s death has yet to be disclosed. He was 37 years old.