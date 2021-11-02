Former Sullivan East football player nominated for walk-on award

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former Sullivan East football player has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy.

Dayne Davis is now a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for the University of Tennessee football team has been nominated along with 97 other players for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding player in America who began their football career as a walk-on.

Davis walked on to the UT football team in 2019 before earning a scholarship last December. He has played in all eight games for Tennessee this season and made his first career start against Alabama, playing 57 snaps without allowing a quarterback pressure or sack.

The Burlsworth Trophy ceremony will be held on Dec. 6.