Former St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jason Motte in town to strike out cancer

Johnson City, TN — It was a special night at the TVA Credit Union ballpark tonight. The Jason Motte foundation held the strike out cancer night.

And the former St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher who has family in the area was in attendance and threw out the first pitch in the game between the Cardinals and the Bristol Pirates. Motte who also played for the Cubs, Rockies, and Braves disclosed in 2013 while recovering from Tommy John surgery his encounters with numerous people stricken with cancer and started 2 foundations to fight the disease. "We have been able to reach a lot of people I feel like our foundation has gotten bigger our cure cancer shirts have gotten bigger than we ever thought when we first started we wanted to a couple of things and we didn't know big it was going to be and now we have a player on every major league baseball team raising money for different charities that they support and doing that we are able to raise money and awareness for over 30 different cancer charities around the country and even some in Puerto Rico and some different countries just a way once again to show people they are not doing this alone."