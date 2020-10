Two second half goals helped the Cavaliers closeout the Buffaloes for a 3-0 victory

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a familiar face that help bury the Milligan women’s soccer team on Tuesday as former Science Hill standout Sydney Jordan netted a goal in Montreat’s 3-0 victory.

The Buffaloes picked up the pace in the second half, but fell short for their third-straight loss. The Elizabethton squad tries to snap the skid when it travels to Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday.