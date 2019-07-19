Former Pioneer to play professional basketball in Europe

GOSTIVAR, North Macedonia — Former Tusculum University men’s basketball student-athlete Donovan Donaldson has signed a professional contract to play for KK Gostivar in the Macedonian Top Division League.

Donaldson, a native of Nashville, Tennessee, led the Pioneers in scoring averaging 15.4 points per game which is the 10th-best average in the South Atlantic Conference. For his efforts he was named to the All-SAC second team.

He scored in double figures in 22 of his 28 games including nine outings with 20 or more as the Pioneers posted a 10-win improvement going 16-13 overall and 12-8 in league play to tie for fourth-place honors in the conference.

“I am very proud of Donovan for achieving one of his goals in playing basketball professionally,” said TU head coach J.T. Burton. “He is a very talented player and we wish him nothing but the best as this new and exciting chapter in his life unfolds.”

Donaldson scored a career-high 32 points in road wins at Wingate and Newberry. He averaged 25.5 points per game to wrap up the regular season and led the Pioneers to home wins over Lincoln Memorial and Wingate to garner AstroTurf SAC Player of the Week honors for a second time. He was also a two-time weekly College Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association (TSWA).

Donaldson shot a team-high 41.4 percent from three-point territory, which was eighth in the league and averaged 2.6 treys per contest (5th in SAC). He went 72-of-174 from three-point land in his senior campaign while averaging 2.6 assists (13th in SAC) and 5.0 rebounds (25th in SAC) per game.

In his 55-game career at Tusculum these over the last two seasons, Donaldson totaled 813 points for a 14.8 points per game average. He also posted 197 assists, averaging 3.58 helpers per game which is the eighth-best average in school history. In TU’s home win over Carson-Newman, Donaldson grabbed a career-best 17 rebounds which are tied for the seventh-most in school history.

Including his two seasons at Trevecca Nazarene where he totaled 436 points, Donaldson finished his collegiate career with 1,249 points.

Donaldson earned his undergraduate degree from Tusculum in May 2019 while majoring in sport management where he was a member of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.