Former Oregon guard Victor Bailey Jr. transfers to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Oregon guard Victor Bailey Jr. has transferred to Tennessee and will play for the Volunteers in the 2020-21 season.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes announced Tuesday that Bailey will enroll in summer school. Bailey will sit out the 2019-20 season because of NCAA transfer rules. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-4 Bailey is from Austin, Texas, and averaged 7.4 points and 19.1 minutes for Oregon last season. He shot 39.8% from 3-point range, 41% from the floor and 91% on free-throw attempts.
Bailey becomes the second former Pac-12 player to transfer to Tennessee in the offseason. The Vols also added former Arizona State center Uros Plavsic, who is seeking an NCAA waiver to become eligible this season.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
