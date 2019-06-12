Former Oregon guard Victor Bailey Jr. transfers to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Oregon guard Victor Bailey Jr. has transferred to Tennessee and will play for the Volunteers in the 2020-21 season.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes announced Tuesday that Bailey will enroll in summer school. Bailey will sit out the 2019-20 season because of NCAA transfer rules. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-4 Bailey is from Austin, Texas, and averaged 7.4 points and 19.1 minutes for Oregon last season. He shot 39.8% from 3-point range, 41% from the floor and 91% on free-throw attempts.
Bailey becomes the second former Pac-12 player to transfer to Tennessee in the offseason. The Vols also added former Arizona State center Uros Plavsic, who is seeking an NCAA waiver to become eligible this season.
