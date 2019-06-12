Former Oregon guard Victor Bailey Jr. transfers to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Oregon guard Victor Bailey Jr. has transferred to Tennessee and will play for the Volunteers in the 2020-21 season.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes announced Tuesday that Bailey will enroll in summer school. Bailey will sit out the 2019-20 season because of NCAA transfer rules. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-4 Bailey is from Austin, Texas, and averaged 7.4 points and 19.1 minutes for Oregon last season. He shot 39.8% from 3-point range, 41% from the floor and 91% on free-throw attempts.
Bailey becomes the second former Pac-12 player to transfer to Tennessee in the offseason. The Vols also added former Arizona State center Uros Plavsic, who is seeking an NCAA waiver to become eligible this season.
More Stories
-
- Storm Team 11: Mild Weather Continues, Few Evening Showers
- Report reveals violence against officers has increased in Tennessee
- Former FBI Agent hosts trauma training to combat adverse childhood experiences
- Management gives an inside look at the new Elizabethton Twins Clubhouse
- Mount Carmel fire truck rolls down embankment on Big Elm Road
- NTSB: CSX worker from Jonesborough was struck by remote-control locomotive
- Big Stone Gap town leaders speak out about Walmart's closure
- Lebanon house fire displaces woman, caregiver, and three dogs
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction work begins on Boones Creek interchange project
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Unique fireflies put on a stellar show for East Tennessee visitors
People from 42 states and several counties visited East Tennessee yesterday all to take part in one magical show.Read More »
-
Updated Storm Team 11: Mild Weather Continues, Few Evening Showers
Mild weather continues through the weekday, but summer heat returns this weekend.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Commissioners postpone first reading on Washington County, VA courthouse relocation
Washington County, Virginia Commissioners decided to postpone the first reading of what could be a potential move for the county's courthouse.Read More »
-
JC man arrested after threatening girlfriend with sword, barricades home with fridge
Johnson City police arrest a man after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a sword.Read More »
-
Management gives an inside look at the new Elizabethton Twins Clubhouse
Exactly one week away from the season opener, the Elizabethton Twins gave News Channel 11 an exclusive look at the new Clubhouse facility.Read More »
-
Steve Forbes basketball camp giving local players a chance to play against different talent
The Forbes basketball camp plays host to over 11-hundred kidsRead More »