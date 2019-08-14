Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty things BMS night race could have added excitement

Johnson City, TN — The countdown is on for the green flag to drop for the night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Here in Johnson City tonight they kicked things off at the farmers market with former NASCAR driver and now tv personality Kyle Petty. The son of “The King” Richard Petty joined me live at 6pm and he feels the night race this season could be even more exciting for so many different reasons.
“This is an event this is a happening this is where you want to be this is where the drivers want to be talking to them last week at Michigan there’s a lot of gamesmanship being played right now a lot of baggage coming into this place we got guys trying to make the playoffs we have guys trying to win the regular-season championship and on top of that you have the tension that went on at Watkins Glen a couple of weeks ago with guys running into each other this could be a pay back track you never know Michigan is not but this could be so there’s a lot of stuff going on and a lot on the line so for the fans so whether you are sitting your butt in the seats are whether you are watching on tv it’s going to be a big night.”