Former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart racing at Volunteer Speedway

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) – Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart is making an appearance in the Tri-Cities this weekend, racing at Volunteer Speedway.

Stewart is competing in the All Star Circuit of Champions “Tennessee Sprint Car Nationals” in Bulls Gap. This is the only All Star Circuit of Champions race in Tennessee this year.

Stewart is scheduled to race both nights on the 4/10-mile dirt track. The Spring Car group is the last of four car groups scheduled to race on Saturday.

Check back to this article to see results of the races after their conclusions.