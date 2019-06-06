Sports

Former Miami quarterback Cade Weldon set to transfer to East Tennessee University

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 11:48 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:07 AM EDT

Johnson City -  The quarterback race at ETSU this fall should be crazy and competitive after a new name was thrown into the mix today.

    News Channel 11 sports learned this morning that former Miami quarterback Cade Weldon will transfer to ETSU. Weldon, is the son of former Florida State quarterback Casey Weldon. 
   The redshirt sophomore announced he was leaving the Miami program in March.
   Weldon saw game action in 4 games in 2018 after red-shirting in 2017, he should have 3 years left since he's dropping to F-C-S.
    The Bucs lost both of their quarterbacks after last season and only had one healthy quarterback for the spring game.
    So far there has been no comment from ETSU's football program.

