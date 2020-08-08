Former King assistant Julius Gallishaw named new Virginia High boys basketball coach

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Julius Gallishaw coached at King University for only one season, but he’ll be staying in Bristol as the Virginia Intermont College alum was named the new head coach for the Virginia High School Boys basketball team on Monday.

Gallishaw helped guide the Tornadoes to a 23-7 record with a 16-4 conference mark, while earning a Conference Carolinas regular season title. It hasn’t been easy for Gallishaw, but he’s excited for the new opportunity.

“I can’t just describe enough how alone it’s been man, just been waiting my turn and just been educating myself to people who have been a head coach and just try and gain experience,” Gallishaw said.

Gallishaw has made plenty of coaching stops through his career, including being an assistant at his alma mater in 2004-06. While working on his Master’s degree, Gallishaw taught in the Bristol Tennessee City School system and coached basketball at Tennessee High School and Vance Middle School.

“It’s been a long road and not to lie, it’s been a frustrating road, but I’m just ready to get started I’m very excited and ready to meet my team see where we go man, see how we do.”