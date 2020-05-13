Former Gate City star Mac McClung enters name into NCAA transfer portal

Georgetown guard Mac McClung (2) shoots as he is defended by Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. Georgetown won 83-80. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

(WJHL)- News Channel 11 has confirmed former Gate City High School standout Mac McClung has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

McClung’s mother, Lenoir McClung, confirmed with sports director Kenny Hawkins Wednesday.

ESPN reported the news Wednesday afternoon along with the fact that he intended to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft.

The following release was also posted on the Georgetown men’s basketball team website:

WASHINGTON – Georgetown University rising junior men’s basketball player Mac McClung has announced he will enter the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.



“Mac was an integral piece of our program and when he let me know his decision I was disappointed, but he needs to do what’s best for him, I want to wish him luck in his future endeavors. Moving forward, our focus is the core that we have coming back and our incoming class.” Ewing said.



McClung appeared in 21 games during the 2019-20 season, averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.



He appeared in 29 games as a freshman in 2018-19, averaging 13.1 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. In two years at Georgetown, McClung averaged 14.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 50 career games.

McClung first committed to Georgetown in October 2017 after receiving more than 30 offers.