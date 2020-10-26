Former ETSU star Brandon Calton squaring off against former WWE star Jack Swagger

The October 29 Bellator 250 event can be viewed on CBSSports.com or YouTube

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former ETSU football star and Virginia native Brandon Calton signed his first official contract with Bellator earlier this month and the former Buccaneer star isn’t wasting any time climbing in the ring.

Calton is slated to fight Jake Hager, who stared in the WWE as Jack Swagger, in Bellator 250 on October 29 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The Tri-Cities fighter has won both of his professional fights by TKO and he’s dominated his opponents up to this point.

In his pro debut in June, Calton won via a 14-second knockout, which was followed with a second-round TKO. This type of success is no surprise as he chalked up a 5-0 record in his amateur career.

The main card airs on CBS Sports Network after prelims on CBSSports.com. Hager vs. Calton will take place as part of the preliminary card.

Hager, 38, hasn’t competed inside the cage since September 2019 in which he kneed opponent in the groin multiple times. Prior to the Garrett fight at Bellator 231, Hager picked up back-to-back wins via arm-triangle choke submission against TJ Jones and JW Kiser.

Calton got plenty of help from his sponsors, which include Alter Fit, Wilcox Strength Inc., Ely Logging and Trucking, Eagle Control Systems and Highly Dangerous Graphics.