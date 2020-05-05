Former ETSU standout Jeromy Rodríguez signs with Pressiona

Sports

The agency is located in Madrid and represents over 60 players

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former first team All-SoCon member Jeromy Rodríguez announced via Twitter Monday that he signed with Pressiona, a agency based in Madrid.

His final season in a Buccaneer uniform didn’t go as planned, missing a chunk of the season with a foot injury, playing in 20 games while averaging 9.1 points and 6.7 rebounds.

The Santiago, Dominican Republic native was a beast on the blocks during his tenure in Johnson City. In 2019, he ranked eighth among NCAA Division I players in rebounds per game (10.9), 12th in total rebounds (361), 13th in offensive rebounds per game (3.42), 18th in defensive rebounds per game (7.52) and 23rd in double-doubles (15).

Rodríguez joins fellow graduating Buccaneer Tray Boyd III in signing with a agent to pursue a playing career after college. Boyd landed with BeoBasket.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE