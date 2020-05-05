Former ETSU standout Jeromy Rodríguez signs with Pressiona

The agency is located in Madrid and represents over 60 players

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former first team All-SoCon member Jeromy Rodríguez announced via Twitter Monday that he signed with Pressiona, a agency based in Madrid.

His final season in a Buccaneer uniform didn’t go as planned, missing a chunk of the season with a foot injury, playing in 20 games while averaging 9.1 points and 6.7 rebounds.

✒ WELCOME |

.

We are very excited to announce that Jeromy Rodríguez(@Jeromyhr) is the newest Pressiona player!!

The 201 cm (6'7") PF has been playing for East Tennessee State University (NCAA DI, South Conference) since 2017.

🌎 He was born in Santiago in the Dominican Republic pic.twitter.com/v5TZ0lL3aT — PRESSIONA (@PressionaAgency) May 4, 2020

The Santiago, Dominican Republic native was a beast on the blocks during his tenure in Johnson City. In 2019, he ranked eighth among NCAA Division I players in rebounds per game (10.9), 12th in total rebounds (361), 13th in offensive rebounds per game (3.42), 18th in defensive rebounds per game (7.52) and 23rd in double-doubles (15).

Rodríguez joins fellow graduating Buccaneer Tray Boyd III in signing with a agent to pursue a playing career after college. Boyd landed with BeoBasket.