Former ETSU player Jamie Chadwell named A.P. College Football Coach of the Year

Florence, SC — Former ETSU quarterback and assistant coach Jamie Chadwell of Coastal Carolina was named the Associated Press college football coach of the year.

Chadwell is the first Sun Belt Conference coach to win the AP award, which was established in 1988.

He is just the third coach to earn it with a team from outside the power five conferences.

The ninth-ranked Chanticleers went 11-1 this year, their only loss was in overtime against Liberty in the Cure bowl.

The 43-year-old Tennessee native has gone 19-17 in three seasons with the Chanticleers.