Former ETSU guard Daivien Williamson selects Wake Forrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Just five days after narrowing his choices to five schools, former ETSU guard Daivien Williamson is heading to Wake Forrest after announcing his decision via Twitter and Instagram Sunday afternoon.

The Winston-Salem native will be playing for a familiar face in Steve Forbes, who was just hired as the Demon Deacons head coach this offseason. Wake Forrest finished last season 13-18 with a 6-14 conference record. The Deacons roster will look a lot different next season with four players transferring out. He picked Wake Forrest over San Diego State, Georgetown, BYU and Tulsa.

FAMILIAR FACE!!! @ForbesWakeHoops gets his third-leading scorer in @Daivienwill22 to follow him to Winston-Salem. pic.twitter.com/bmcGmy8WhA — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) May 31, 2020

Williamson broke out for the Buccaneers last season, averaging 10.4 points per game, while nabbing SoCon all-tournament team honors after staring in the postseason tournament.