Former ETSU catcher Jackson Greer transfers to Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU catcher Jackson Greer, who was a first team All-SoCon selection last season, announced on Twitter Sunday that he’s heading home to Knoxville to play for the University of Tennessee.

The Central alum started as the Buccaneers catcher since sophomore year. He finished his East Tennessee State career with 24 homeruns and 82 RBI’s, including four homers and 10 RBI’s in this years shortened season.

The Volunteers have two catchers listed on their roster, sophomore Connor Pavolony and senior Landon Gray. Pavolony ranked tied for second in home runs (4) and tied for fifth in RBI’s (12) this season. Gray chalked up two dingers and eight RBI’s.