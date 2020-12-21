Former Elizabethton head coach Dave Rider dies at 82

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dave Rider, who was a crucial piece of Elizabethton football success in the 1990s, died Sunday afternoon at the age of 82, according to Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander.

Alexander told News Channel 11 that while the circumstances surrounding Rider’s death are not currently clear, the mayor did say that Rider had been “sick for some time.”

The Tri-Cities coaching legend was at the forefront of the Cyclones three-straight state semifinal appearances with his grandsons Jason and Shawn Witten leading the charge.

Rider was a crucial part to West Virginia’s football team from 1957-1959 as the War, West Virginia native was a running back who ended his career with 528 yards and one touchdown in 29 games played.

His coaching career started in 1965 as he took over J.I. Burton, while also making a stop at Tazewell before coming to Elizabethton in 1976. He finished his career as the Cyclones’ head man with a 173-79 record, while winning nine of his last 12 postseason games.