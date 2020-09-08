Former D-B standout Landon Salyers receives honor after performance against MTSU

The senior connected on five of his extra points in Saturday's 42-0 victory over Middle Tennessee State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Current Army kicker and former Dobyns-Bennett standout Landon Salyers was named the special teams player of the game after connecting on all five of his extra points in Saturday’s 42-0 victory over Middle Tennessee State.

The senior from Kingsport also nailed a 64-yard field goal, but was wiped off because Salyers was roughed on the play and the Black Knights decided to accept the penalty.

Salyers and the rest of his teammates look to stay undefeated on the season as they host Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday.