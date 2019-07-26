Former Buccaneer Kaczor signs contract with Colorado Rockies

DENVER, Colo. (July 25, 2019) – Former ETSU right-handed pitcher Micah Kaczor (Washington, D.C.) has signed a professional contract with the Colorado Rockies, which was announced by the organization on Wednesday.

Kaczor went 7-2 with a 2.13 ERA (24 ER/101.1 IP) with 85 strikeouts in 16 appearances (15 starts) this past season for the Buccaneers. The first team all-Southern Conference selection registered the second-lowest ERA in single-season program history, while his 3.42 career ERA ranks third all-time in the Buccaneer record book.

“I am so blessed to be given this opportunity by the Colorado Rockies,” said Kaczor, who went 2-1 with a 1.45 ERA in four starts with the River City Rascals this summer in the Frontier League. “Playing professional baseball has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. I want to thank my family and friends for their constant support through the good and bad. The Rockies have a great organization and I cannot wait to get started.”

Head coach Joe Pennucci said this is a well-deserved opportunity for Kaczor and he is excited to see the hard work pay off.

“Micah earned this opportunity with his performance last spring and his short time with River City,” said Pennucci. “He is a competitor and deserves a chance to pitch at the next level. During his time at ETSU, Micah’s focus was the team, his teammates and our entire program. Micah Kaczor is exactly the kind of person we want in a Buccaneer baseball uniform and we wish him nothing but the best.”

This past season, Kaczor helped guide the Blue and Gold to their third straight winning season after going 34-21 – a feat that has not been accomplished since 1981-83. Kaczor led the SoCon in ERA among starting pitchers and innings pitched, was tied for second in starts (15), ranked third in opposing batting average (.224), was tied for sixth in wins (7) and ranked seventh in strikeouts (85).

Kaczor is grateful for his time at ETSU and appreciates the backing from his coaches, teammates and support staff to help him reach his childhood dream.

“ETSU has helped me prepare for this opportunity on and off the field,” said Kaczor. “The academic and athletic staff goes above and beyond to help us reach our goals in life – not just athletics. They have helped me to get the most out of myself and to push others to be the best they can be.

“My coaching staff and teammates have helped support and push me to be better. They are always trying to make us better as an athlete and a person. My teammates have been awesome throughout this whole process. From not being drafted, to signing in Independent ball, and now getting a chance with the Rockies, they have done nothing but have my back. I am forever grateful for those guys. I’ve made some of the best memories over my two years at ETSU and can’t wait to see where the program heads in the future. Go Bucs!”

Kaczor will meet with the Rockies later this week to learn where he will be headed to pitch in the organization.