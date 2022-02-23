The defensive lineman was selected by the Pittsburgh Maulers in the third round

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU alum Nasir Player will get another crack at professional football with the former Buccaneer standout getting drafted in the United States Football League Tuesday night.

The three-time All-Southern Conference honoree was selected in the third round by the Pittsburgh Maulers, but this isn’t the first time he’s had a shot at making a professional roster. Player was signed as a free agent to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his senior season.

The league consists of eight teams with the regular season running from mid April to wrapping up in the middle of June, which is followed by the playoffs. The league has television deals with Fox and NBC.

The South Carolina native had 40 starts in Johnson City, racking up 182 tackles, 40 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks. The 40 tackles for loss are fifth all-time in a single career with his seven sacks in 2017 holding down the fourth spot for most in a single season in Buccaneer history.