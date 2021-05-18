Former Appy League president Lee Landers passes away at 83

(WJHL) – Lee Landers, the former president of the Appalachian League and a longtime Minor League Baseball executive, passed away on Monday.

According to a release from MiLB, Landers was 83 when he passed away due to natural causes.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of longtime #AppyLeague President Emeritus Lee Landers.



We are proud to have had him lead our league and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time. https://t.co/5sayNtvXGE — Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) May 18, 2021

Some of Landers’ accomplishments included winning the Executive of the Year honor and Promotional Award of Excellence while he was the general manager of the Springfield Cardinals. In 1986, he was named the Vice President of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Landers became the Appalachian League President in 1996.

He was inducted into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame in 2019.

“Lee transformed the Appalachian League and really took the league to new heights in his 23 years at the helm,” said current Appalachian League President Dan Moushon. “Lee was a tremendous leader, a mentor to so many and a friend to everyone he met in his 60 years in professional baseball. He was truly beloved by all.”