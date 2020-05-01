Forbes reflects on time at ETSU

Forbes addressed the media on Friday morning about his new home in North Carolina

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Steve Forbes spent five seasons at ETSU, winning 130 games, including a school-record 30 this past season, punching the Buccaneers’ ticket to the NCAA tournament twice, but that chapter is closed now.

The reigning SoCon Coach of the Year accepted the Wake Forrest head coaching position on Thursday and addressed the media on Friday. Forbes discussed plenty of topics Friday morning including his time as the Buccaneers head coach, recruiting against in-state rivals Duke and North Carolina and rebuilding the Demon Deacon’s roster.

“ETSU was a very special place, it was my very first division one head job,” Forbes said. “We built that program and had so many special memories there, it’ll remain in my heart forever.”

BUC Fans! Today was a happy/sad day for me. So happy to be named the HC at Wake Forest & so sad to say goodbye to my TEAM & our FANS. Tears are streaming down my face thinking about all of the wonderful memories we shared together. ETSU will always remain in my heart! #FamilyOn3 pic.twitter.com/BqpkW5XBAJ — Steve Forbes (@ForbesWakeHoops) May 1, 2020

Not only will Wake Forest have a new head coach, but a essentially a new team as well. The Demon Deacons feature seven players transferring out with two transfers coming in. Two recruits decommitted for this years incoming class, while two recruits still plan on attending Wake Forest.

Forbes will have his work cut out for him as the Deacons went 13-18 overall and 6-14 in the ACC, finishing in a tie for last place in the conference. Despite the roster adjustments and lack of success last season, Forbes believes he’ll be able to compete in year one.

“It’s very important you understand that we plan to compete for championships, play meaningful games in March, cut down nets and raise banners,” Forbes said.