Forbes endorses Jason Shay for ETSU vacancy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Long time assistant coach Jason Shay has found plenty of success at all the stops he’s made along his career, but now the Iowa alum has a legitimate shot at leading the Buccaneers.

Steve Forbes, who just got hired by Wake Forest, had Shay on his coaching staff during his tenure at East Tennessee. The Iowa native is no stranger to success, winning 130 games and two SoCon championships during his time at East Tennessee. The former head Buccaneer knows what Shay means to this program.

“I know there’s probably a better term for this, but it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” Forbes said. “His fingerprints are all over the program at all levels and all areas and all aspects since we’ve been there.”

Another name that’s getting thrown around is New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans, who Forbes is also very familiar with. These two have been on the same staff at Wichita State, Illinois State and Idaho. Forbes holds his fellow Iowan in high regard.

“We’re very, very good friends, I have the utmost respect for him not only as a person, but really as a coach,” Forbes said.

Even though Forbes is advancing to arguably the best conference in college basketball, it was tough for him to say goodbye to all his former Buccaneers, especially over a computer instead of in-person.

“I thought about, when I’ve been alone is, what would that be like if I ever had to say goodbye to my team and I always envisioned it that I would be standing in front of them and I knew that would be extremely hard,” Forbes said.