Flyboys’ Will Saxton named Appy League Pitcher of the Week

The Greeneville pitcher struck out out nine batters in four innings during two games

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Flyboys are 2-2 on the early season and a big reason for those two wins are pitcher Will Saxton, who was named the Appalachian League Pitcher of the Week Monday afternoon.

The lefty appeared in two games, including starting Sunday against Bluefield. In Saxton’s debut during Thursday’s season-opener, the southpaw tossed two hitless innings against Elizabethton, striking out five and walking one.

The Florida International University standout handed the Ridge Runners their first loss of the season, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out four while tallying two walks and two hits to earn the win.