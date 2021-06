JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Washington County Commission proposal could mean millions of dollars being taken out of the Johnson City and Washington County school systems.

The commission has scheduled a "special called meeting" on Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss the FY22 budget. It is expected that commissioners will vote on a measure that could cut $1.6 million from Washington County Schools and $1.4 million from Johnson City Schools, totaling about $3.1 million.