Flyboys dominate Doughboys, Axmen battle back against River Riders

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Greeneville and Kingsport both dug themselves out of early holes to chalk up victories Tuesday night.

The Flyboys trailed 2-0 until the fourth when they racked up four runs, including a two-run double from Connor James. Johnson City answered in the fifth with one run, but it was no match for Greeneville’s big bats.

The Greene County squad tallied three runs in both the fifth and in the sixth. The Flyboys used this to leverage to close out for a 12-5 victory.

FLYBOYS WIN! Final score 12-5 Flyboys. Hey @JC_Doughboys same time tomorrow? — Greeneville Flyboys (@GFlyBoys) June 9, 2021

Elizabethton jumped out to a 2-0 lead after scoring a pair in the first. but Kingsport responded by chalking up seven unanswered runs to win 7-3.

The Axmen recorded four in the second frame, while following it up with a trio in the fifth.

After Tuesday’s victories, both Greeneville and Kingsport are sitting in first place in the west standings.