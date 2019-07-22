Five NASCAR drivers to make appearances at Bristol Bass Pro Shops on race week

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Five NASCAR drivers will make appearances at the Bass Pro Shops in Bristol on race week.

Daniel Hemric, Austin Dillon, and Clint Bowyer will sign autographs and greet fans on Thursday, August 15 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, August 17, Martin Truex, Jr. and Ryan Newman will appear at 11 a.m. before that evening’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

