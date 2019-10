The Bucs move to 2-1 in the conference with a 2-0 victory over the Bears

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The ETSU men’s soccer team extended its win streak to three games with a 2-0 home victory over Mercer Tuesday night.

A pair of freshman, midfielder Kieran Richards and forward Hauk Andreas Fossen, netted the pair of goals.

The Bucs look to keep the momentum going when the host UNC-Greensboro on Saturday at 7 p.m.