Finances biggest x-factor for possible ETSU basketball bubble

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team is scheduled to tip off its season against Little Rock on November 10, which means the Buccaneers only have nine weeks to prepare for the year.

The Pac-12 cancelled the football season, while the Big Ten pushed it back to Thanksgiving, but with winter sports closing in, it’s unknown what the NCAA will do with sports like basketball, wrestling and swimming and diving.

College basketball could possibly follow the NBA’s footsteps with a bubble set up, but ETSU head coach Jason Shay said the most influential ingredient is finances.

“A bubble would be great, I don’t know how economically you could do a bubble,” Shay said. “You’re going to have to pay four housing, you’re going to have to feed these guys three meals a day.”

“You’re going to do that when you’re cutting sports, you’re cutting jobs, you’re cutting budgets. I just don’t see the feasibility of it. I mean if it works and you can do it, then yeah, I want to compete, I want to play.”