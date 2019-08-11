Final 8 set for World Long Drive competition

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Day two at the World Long Drive competition saw the round of 32 whittle down to eight men that will compete in the final stage of the event on Monday.

It was business as usual for Crofton, Maryland native Kyle Berkshire.

He is the number one ranked long drive competitor in the world and will enter the final round Monday as the number 1 seed.

The men will conclude with a live broadcast on the Golf Channel starting at 6 p.m.

Berkshire said he is not changing anything about his strategy and form heading into the final round.

“I just know that I have control out there, I know that I’m fastest right now in the world and I also know that I have a lot of control over my ball flight, being a college golfer, or former college golfer, and the reality is you cannot control what the other guy does,” he said.

The women’s event will kickoff on Monday at 10 a.m.

ETSU grad Chloe Garner will compete in the women’s division.