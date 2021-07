The event featured hundreds of riders scattered through almost 50 different classes

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee AMA State Championships had a loaded field with hundreds of riders filling out nearly 50 classes that ranged from four years old to 60 and over.

This was the 37th year of the event and it had some big time riders in the field, including former X-Games Gold Medalist Michael Brown and Shawn Wyant.