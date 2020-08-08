Feunte relieved to have teams connected to dates

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech found out who they’ll be squaring off with this season as the conference released its revised schedules for its member schools on Thursday.

Football squads in the ACC will play 10 conference games, along with one non-conference foe that must be from the same state. Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said some structure in this time of unknown is great to see.

“Who ever it is to know there is a plan and to have some structure because these kids and coaches both become creatures of habit and structure and to say we have not had that would be an understatement,” Fuente said.

The Hokies head man also mentioned that his squad has showed an uptick in intensity.

“I sense a little more energy and I don’t know if relieve is the right word excitement or lower anxiety level or just the fact we actually knew there was a name on the schedule and not just a date to me that was the biggest thing,” Fuente said.

The Hokies schedule is as followed:

September 12 NC STATE

September 19 VIRGINIA

September 26 Open

October 3 at Duke

October 10 at North Carolina

October 17 BOSTON COLLEGE

October 24 at Wake Forest

October 31 at Louisville

November 7 LIBERTY

November 14 MIAMI

November 21 at Pitt

November 28 Open

December 5 CLEMSON

December 12/19 ACC Championship Game – Charlotte, NC