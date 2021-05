The junior second baseman hammered a three-run homer to right field for the 8-7 victory

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Junior second baseman Max Ferguson sent Lindsey Nelson Stadium into a frenzy Saturday afternoon when the Florida native cranked a three-run homerun to right field to give the No.4 Volunteers a 8-7 walk-off win against No.1 Arkansas.

Ferguson also homered in the seventh as the infielder went 3-5 with four RBI’s on the day.

What a win.



What a series.



Winner-take-all tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RQzxw0iVky — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 15, 2021

The deciding game three is set to take place on Sunday with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.