Federal authorities determining if federal charges could be brought after noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2020 file photo, Bubba Wallace motions to his crew about time left before getting in his car during practice for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WJHL) – The United States Department of Justice has issued a statement after a noose was found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage in Talladega.

According to the statement from U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town of the Northern District of Alabama, Town’s office, the FBI and the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division are reviewing the incident to determine if any federal charges could be brought against whoever placed the noose in the garage.

“The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama, FBI and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are reviewing the situation surrounding the noose that was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage to determine whether there are violations of federal law. Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society.” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town

NASCAR has launched an investigation into the incident, saying that after the person or persons responsible are identified, they will be removed from the sport.