Fans, family send off Science Hill as they depart for the state tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill baseball team officially left for the TSSAA state tournament Monday afternoon with friends and family sending off the Toppers.

The Johnson City squad is coming off a thrilling 2-1 walk-off victory over Powell in the section championship game and the Toppers are hoping to carry that momentum into their third-straight tournament appearance.

The @Topper_Baseball team officially left for the state tournament today and you could say @ColeT_14 and the boys are ready to bring home some hardware @SHToppersATH pic.twitter.com/FJZM4vc1bn — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) May 24, 2021

“We haven’t had this much excitement since…I don’t even remember this much excitement,” head coach Ryan Edwards said. “I think it has a lot to do with not having a season last year and the fans are so excited.”

One of the players Science Hill has leaned on all season is Middle Tennessee State commit Cole Torbett, who’s shined in the box and on the mound. The junior knows this a great opportunity to make some history and lifelong memories.

“Oh gosh, that would be a once in a lifetime thing, I’d be talking about that since I was 50 years old. That’s just something everyone should have, it would be amazing,” Torbett said.

Science Hill kicks off its state tournament against Brighton on Tuesday at 4 p.m.