LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Exciting Start to Appy League Season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Even though mother nature didn’t cooperate early in the night, it was an exciting Appalachian League Opening Day.

Kingsport took down Greeneville 8-3, but the drama came in the Elizabethon-Bluefield contest where the Twins were down to their final out with the bases loaded with outfielder Tyler Webb at the dish. He hammered a pitch to right field, ringing it off the wall, but more importantly securing the 3-2 walk-off win.

The hero of the game had no problem showing patience at the plate.

“I didn’t want to chase something, I wanted to make sure I got my pitch and I stuck with my approach and it came down to that 3-2 and I knew he didn’t want to walk me, so I was sitting fastball and he gave me something up and away and threw a barrel at it.”

Twins manager Ray Smith could tell right away Webb got a hold of the pitch.

“He got a 3-2 cookie, right down Broadway and he smoked it, but we want guys to work to get to those offensive counts, those 2-0, 3-1 counts and if you get a ball in your zone, don’t miss it. Be early, if you yank it in the dugout that’s fine, but just don’t be late on it.       

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story