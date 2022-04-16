Drivers will have conquer the clay with new cars, new tires

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – There’s plenty of changes from Bristol’s Dirt Race in 2021 to Sunday’s event and it’s no secret there’s going to be some new challenges.

NASCAR just implemented the Next Gen car this past offseason which features improved aero and downforce packages while introducing new technologies on the track. One of those technologies is better tires, which will make a big difference for the drivers on Sunday.

“The tires are way better this year honestly, it’s got way more grip and you can actually drive it more,” Ryan Blaney said.

“I think the tire is interesting because it looks like a more standard dirt tire obviously not like that super rounded tire that we had last year,” Alex Bowman said.

“The tire feels different to me, but neither one of them seems to be wearing like they were last year which was good,” Chase Elliott said.

Out of these three drivers, Ryan Blaney had the best finish from last years race, pulling in eighth. Kevin Harvick came in 15th in 2021 and he feels there’s a little less pressure with some experience underneath his belt.

“Way less anxiety about coming here this year than last year, it’s just another race to prepare for and not a bunch of unknowns that we didn’t have in the past, so tires better, cars better and I think the race track preparation is better.”

The race starts at Sunday at 7 p.m.