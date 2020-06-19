Evan Carter signs contract with the Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (WJHL) – A week after getting picked 50th overall, former Elizabethton standout Evan Carter reached an agreement with the Texas Rangers Friday afternoon.

The former Cyclone was taken in the second round and agreed to a $1.25 million bonus. His assigned slot value was $1,469,900. Carter was slated to play for Duke next year, but decided to pass up playing for the Blue Devils to chase his MLB dreams.

Carter hit .324 with four homers and 27 RBIs as a junior and also shined on the mound, recording a 10-2 record with a 1.34 ERA and six complete games on the mound.

In a normal baseball season, Carter would’ve been making his way to Arizona to start training at the Rangers complex in Surprise, but instead he’ll be working out in Tennessee as COVID-19 impacted the season.