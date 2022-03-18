The Golden Eagles scored two runs in the 10th to chalk up the 4-2 victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU baseball team had a stellar home record this season, sitting at 10-1, but Tennessee Tech ended the Buccaneers seven-game winning streak with a 4-2 win Friday night at Thomas Stadium.

The Golden Eagles opened up the scoring in the second inning and tacked on another run in the fourth. The Buccaneers answered in the bottom half with a two-run homerun from second basemen Cam Norgren.

The game remained scoreless all the way until the 10th inning when Tennessee Tech snatched back the upper hand with first baseman Golston Gillespie singling up the middle, bringing home shortstop Ed Johnson. Tech tacked another run on the board when designated hitter Hayden Gilliland singled to center, scoring left fielder Jason Hinchman.

The series continue on Saturday with the game starting at 2 p.m.